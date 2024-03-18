Pitt is suing his ex for an alleged breach of contract after she sold her share of their estate, allegedly without the actor’s agreement. Photo / AP

Brad Pitt has reportedly spent US$10 million ($16m) on legal fees in his fight with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French vineyard.

The Fight Club actor, 60, split from Jolie, 48, in September 2016, and the pair have since been tied in a marathon battle over money, their six children and their French estate, Chateau Miraval.

Pitt is suing his ex for alleged breach of contract after she sold her share of the estate to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, 56, allegedly without the actor’s agreement.

A source has now told Page Six Pitt has “spent an estimated US$10m so far on lawyers’ fees”.

They added he doesn’t consider it wasted money, saying: “This is all about standing up to bullies and defending his own people, principles and the truth. Brad is standing firm for what he believes in.”

Pitt stated Jolie sold Miraval out of “spite” weeks after he was initially awarded joint custody of their children. Photo / AP

The actor has long stated Jolie sold Miraval out of “spite” weeks after he was initially awarded joint custody of their children – which the actress has denied.

Page Six’s source added about their battle: “He’s willing to go and testify on a stand if it went to trial.”

Los Angeles Superior Court last week ruled the case could go to trial.

Brad is said to be enjoying his life otherwise, with sources saying he is living with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 34.

A source close to the couple told Page Six: “They’re spending all their time together. They’re super-happy.”

Pitt and Jolie bought Chateau Miraval together in 2008, with the actor taking a leading role in a vineyard business which produces the award-winning rosé Miraval.

The Brangelina vineyard business produces the award-winning rosé Miraval. Photo / Getty Images

The estate also boasts a recording studio that has hosted acts including AC/DC, The Cure and Travis Scott.

Pitt and Jolie married there in an intimate 2014 ceremony with all six of their children present.

When Jolie sold her stake in the southern France business to Yuri’s Stoli Group for US$64m ($105m) in 2021, Brad claimed he only learned of the deal through a press release.