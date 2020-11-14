Shock Hollywood split: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis end engagement after nine years together

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

US actors Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have ended their engagement after nine years together.

The couple, who have two children – Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4 – apparently split earlier this year, People reports.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the couple said.

"It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Wilde, 36, who directed Booksmart, and the Horrible Bosses actor, 45, started dating in 2011, and Sudeikis proposed in 2013. The couple never married.

"I met her at a finale party for SNL," Sudeikis told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2017. "We hit it off that night."

In 2013, Wilde told Allure that she thought Sudeikis was "so charming" when they initially met, but claimed that he "didn't even get my number".

"Over the next six months we kept running into each other," she said. "[One night], my best guy friend walked up to him and said, 'This is Olivia's number. Use it.' That was the beginning."

Meanwhile, production of Wilde's recent movie, Don't Worry Darling, which has been shooting in Los Angeles, was shut down temporarily after a production member tested positive for coronavirus, New Line reports.

Despite following strict Covid-19 protocols, the result was detected during routine testing.

According to Deadline, the studio would not divulge who came back with the positive test, but the publication figured out that it was not a cast member.

Because of the positive test, cast members have been sent into routine isolation for 14 days.

The movie, directed by Wilde, stars Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.