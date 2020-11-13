Taylor Swift opens up about personal life in Sir Paul McCartney interview

Taylor Swift shared details of her relationship in conversation with Sir Paul McCartney. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift has learned she "can't control" people's interest in her personal life.

The "cardigan" singer is dating boyfriend Joe Alwyn and although she tries to keep her romantic life separate from her career, she understands people's fascination.

She shared: "'Peace' is actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.

"I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalise things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."

Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn private. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor praised Joe for making her life "feel more like a real life".

Speaking to Sir Paul McCartney for a Musicians on Musicians feature for Rolling Stone magazine, she added: "But I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids. Whether that's deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture - the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it's really just trying to find bits of normalcy.

"That's what that song 'Peace' is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave? Stella [McCartney] always tells me that she had as normal a childhood as she could ever hope for under the circumstances."