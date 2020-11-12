Kiwi dance sensation Parris Goebel joins MasterClass to teach choreography

Award-winning New Zealand choreographer and dancer Parris Goebel is known for working with some of the biggest names in the music industry, from Jennifer Lopez to Justin Bieber.

Now her fans can get an inside look at her creative process with her choreography class on online platform MasterClass.

MasterClass CEO and founder David Rogier says her class will teach people "how to unleash the creative being within".

"It is both a how-to and a how-to-be, offering invaluable lessons and inspiration for anyone looking to find their creative voice."

Goebel started dancing at age 10 before forming dance group ReQuest and later opening her own Palace Dance Studio in Auckland.

Jennifer Lopez hired her to choreograph dance numbers for her Dance Again world tour in 2012, and the rest is history.

Goebel has gone on to choreograph international hits from Justin Bieber's Sorry music video to Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show. She's worked with artists from Nicki Minaj to Jason Derulo, and made headlines when she released her own dance video for Justin Bieber's 2020 hit Yummy.

She choreographed Jennifer Lopez's halftime show for this year's Super Bowl, showcasing her dance crew the Royal Family, and is to direct her first feature film, Murder on the Dance Floor.

Goebel always wanted to create things that inspired young people.

"I turned that into my superpower," she says.

Kiwi dance powerhouse Parris Goebel is teaching the secrets to her choreography in a new online class. Photo / Supplied

"In my MasterClass, I'll share the secrets and techniques to my creative process because when you can express confidence as a leader, choreographer and director, it's contagious."

Her class will give a window into her creative process, from choreographing to directing to developing a brand.

For those looking to refine their skills, she'll break down how she choreographs a large-scale dance routine, from selecting music to adding dynamics and perfecting every detail.

Goebel will offer members access to never-before-seen case studies revealing the movements for Justin Bieber's Sorry and Ciara's Level Up, including tips on how to work with artists, direct for the screen, casting the right dancers and finding the best camera angles.

She says members will not only discover how to use dance to become masters in any field, but they'll also come away feeling "inspired to find their own voice".

Subscribers to the platform get unlimited access to more than 90 instructors.