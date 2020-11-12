Ellen DeGeneres' new $55 Be Kind boxes cause customer outrage

Ellen launched 'Be Kind' boxes for $55. Photo / Supplied

Ellen DeGeneres has been known as the "Be Kind" lady for years and after multiple toxic workplace allegations thrown at her this year, she is trying to build back some of her reputation with her new "Be Kind" boxes.

The boxes, filled with goodies, are worth $270, with Ellen selling them for $55 a pop.

However, the daytime talk show host as already been inundated with complaints about the boxes from customers.

The subscription box, full of Ellen's "favourite things" contains a painting set, earbuds, collapsible cup, a gold "hope" necklace.

Fans flocked to social media to voice their complaints.

"The headphones in my box don't work very well – very disappointed in the quality," one Instagram user wrote.

"Never got my summer box, can't get anyone to respond to my emails? I don't even have an account anymore for some reason, but I still have my invoice." commented another.

Another follower penned: "I am still waiting for my box ... it's been months."

It seems the huge workplace scandal that Ellen was embroiled in has taken a toll on her ratings too.

Neilsen Media Research, the company that measures audience size, reported that for Ellen's September 21 season 18 premiere, the show averaged a 1.2 Live+Same Day household ratings – a 29 per cent drop from her 2019 premiere.

This season is averaging about 1.7 million viewers, which is nearly a 38 per cent drop from last year.

In the season premiere, Ellen addressed the issue.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," Ellen told viewers.

"I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

She added: "Being known as the 'Be Kind' lady is a tricky position to be in. The truth is I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient. And I am working on all of that."