Jennifer Lopez's production team wins US$40 million Hustlers lawsuit

A lawsuit filed against Jennifer Lopez's production company over "Hustlers" has been dismissed.

Former adult entertainer Samantha Barbash - whose life story inspired the 2019 movie - had been suing the "Jenny From the Block" star's Nuyorican Productions, as well as STX Entertainment, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Pole Sisters LLC for $US40 million ($58 million), after claiming they had tried to "exploit" her likeness and character in the movie.

However, District Judge Denise Cote agreed earlier this week to close the case.

Documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly stated: "The Defendants' May 29, 2020 motion to dismiss is granted. The Clerk of Court shall enter judgment for the Defendants and close the case."

Samantha had claimed producers on the movie attempted to "obtain a consent and waiver from Barbash for the production of the film and their ultimate portrayal" of her and went on to accuse them of defaming her by portraying Jennifer's character, Ramona Vega, as "using and manufacturing illegal substances in her home where she lived with her child."

"Hustlers" - which also starred Lizzo, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Lili Reinhart - is based on a true story published in New York Magazine in 2015 called "The Hustlers at Scores", which detailed how New York strippers had drugged their clients and then fraudulently used their credit cards to run up hefty bills at the club.

And the court found that while Samantha was named in the article, the film didn't use her "name, portrait, picture, or voice" in the movie.

They also found that as Samantha had participated in various publicity connected to the film's release, including two feature articles and her own memoir, it was deemed "appropriate to treat Barbash as a limited-purpose public figure," and as the former stripper failed to plead actual malice on the part of producers as a result, the defamation case was dismissed.