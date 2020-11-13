Fans petition for Amber Heard to be removed from Aquaman 2 after Johnny Depp asked to resign from Fantastic Beasts

Fans are calling for Amber Heard to be fired from her role in Aquaman 2. Photo / Getty Images

More than a million people have signed an online petition calling for actress Amber Heard to be removed from a movie role following the controversy surrounding the libel lawsuit with Johnny Depp.

Depp was asked to resign from his role on the Fantastic Beasts franchise by Warner Bros.

In a letter posted to Instagram, the actor said he had been asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the films. It followed the outcome of a court case where a judge ruled he believed Depp physically abused Heard, siding with Britain's Sun newspaper over its "wife-beater" headline.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," the actor said in his letter.

"The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appear," Depp added.

Amber Heard in Aquaman. Photo / Warner Bros.

The fans' petition calls for Heard to be axed from the sequel of Aquaman 2 by Warner Bros, the same studio producing the Fantastic Beast movies. The petition alleges the lawsuit exposed Heard for her own incidents of domestic abuse, as well as various other allegations against her over the years, Cinema Blend reports.

The petition on Change.org is titled "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2", and at the time of writing has more than 1.1 million signatures.

Heard plays the warrior Mera in the 2018 DC superhero movie, and Entertainment Weekly reports she will be reprising her role in the sequel.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," she told the outlet, adding she was "so excited" to film the sequel, and that production will hopefully get underway in 2021.

However, EW adds Aquaman 2 is not yet officially greenlit by the studio.

Heard appears to respond to the petition in the interview, asserting that "paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality."