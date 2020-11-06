Johnny Depp axed from Fantastic Beasts franchise after losing libel case

Johnny Depp has been axed from his role on the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts after a High Court judge found that claims he was a "wife beater" were "substantially true".

Warner Bros. announced on Friday that Depp - who described the judgement as "surreal" - would no longer star in the film franchise and his part would be re-cast.

It took nearly five days after Mr Justice Nicol delivered his damning findings that the Hollywood star had assaulted the actress Amber Heard on a number of occasions for the studio to cut its ties with Depp.

Warner Bros. said in a statement: "Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022."

Depp told his social media followers he had been asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and had agreed to do so.

He wrote on Instagram: "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

He intends to appeal the High Court decision. Photo / Supplied

Depp added: "My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

The move comes after the High Court ruled on Monday against Depp in his libel fight against NGN, the publishers of The Sun, over an article which described him as a "wife beater" and questioned the wisdom of Fantastic Beasts author JK Rowling in approving him for the part of Grindelwald.

Depp's departure from the film comes after he vowed to pursue Amber Heard for libel in the US courts over her claims he was violently abusive, despite the High Court ruling.

The Hollywood actor made it clear he will continue to sue his former wife over an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she called herself the survivor of domestic abuse.

The Pirates of the Carribean star's US lawyer, Benjamin Chew, told The Telegraph: "Mr. Depp absolutely plans to move forward with the case in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County."

That raises the prospect of another bruising court battle for Mr Depp as he tries to restore his now shattered reputation.

Mr Justice Nicol concluded that Ms Heard had suffered a litany of incidents of "terrifying" domestic violence, physical fights and drug abuse that left her "in fear of her life".

Depp confirmed on Friday that he would appeal against his ruling, saying in his Instagram letter to fans: "The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my flight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal."

Warner Bros' decision will give fresh impetus to calls for advertisers such as Dior to cut their ties with Depp.

Dior, which endorses the actor as the front-man for its Sauvage perfume for men advertising campaign, has so far refused to comment.

This is despite leading UK women's groups calling for the entertainment industry to drop its links with Depp.

The End Violence Against Women coalition said: "We now need those who provide the platform for these men – be them film producers, sports club owners or advertising executives – to take a stand in the name of ending violence against women and girls, and stop employing men who have hurt women.

"We need everyone around these men to stop tolerating abusive behaviour towards women and girls, and the excuses that are made for it."