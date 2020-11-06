Chrissy Teigen raves about New Zealand's Lewis Road Creamery butter

During a mammoth cooking session on her Instagram Stories, Chrissy Teigen revealed how she makes her favourite midnight snack - a good ol' tuna sandwich - showing an image of her butter of choice.
Teigen shows off an empty wrapper of New Zealand-made Lewis Road Creamery sea salt crystal butter, which she melts to use on white bread, in her tuna and onion sandwiches.
A fan spotted the Kiwi brand on Teigen's Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot to Twitter, which prompted the American model to further rave about the butter.
"It's SO good," Teigen wrote on Twitter.
"It pops flavor [sic] into my midnight tuna sandwich. If you don't butter both slices for your tuna sandwich, you are...u are prob a fine person honestly, but u should try it."
Lewis Road Creamery also shared the love from Teigen in their own Instagram Stories.
Teigen's post led to several social media users raving about the New Zealand-made butter as well.
