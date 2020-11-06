Chrissy Teigen raves about New Zealand's Lewis Road Creamery butter

Chrissy Teigen revealed she uses a generous helping of Lewis Road Creamery butter in her sandwiches. Photo / Instagram

During a mammoth cooking session on her Instagram Stories, Chrissy Teigen revealed how she makes her favourite midnight snack - a good ol' tuna sandwich - showing an image of her butter of choice.

Teigen shows off an empty wrapper of New Zealand-made Lewis Road Creamery sea salt crystal butter, which she melts to use on white bread, in her tuna and onion sandwiches.

A fan spotted the Kiwi brand on Teigen's Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot to Twitter, which prompted the American model to further rave about the butter.

@chrissyteigen shouting out New Zealand butter for the win on insta 😍 pic.twitter.com/sGe13k6DmD — Rory (@RAW84_akl) November 6, 2020

"It's SO good," Teigen wrote on Twitter.

"It pops flavor [sic] into my midnight tuna sandwich. If you don't butter both slices for your tuna sandwich, you are...u are prob a fine person honestly, but u should try it."

It’s SO good. It pops flavor into my midnight tuna sandwich. If you don’t butter both slices for your tuna sandwich, you are...u are prob a fine person honestly, but u should try it https://t.co/bQvjNiwmlJ — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2020

Lewis Road Creamery also shared the love from Teigen in their own Instagram Stories.

Photo / Instagram

Teigen's post led to several social media users raving about the New Zealand-made butter as well.