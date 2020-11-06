Six60 concert attack: Mike McRoberts 'overwhelmed' by support, suspect identified in daughter's assault

Mike McRoberts says he is "overwhelmed" by the public response to his plea. Photo / Jason Oxenham

News presenter Mike McRoberts says he is "grateful" for the support he and his family have received from the New Zealand public since he put a plea out for information that could lead to identifying the man suspected of assaulting his daughter at the Six60 concert in Western Springs in February.

The TV presenter has been "overwhelmed" by the public response after the revelation his 18-year-old daughter Maia was one of two people attacked by a man at the Auckland gig.

A 25-year-old man had already been arrested in April, in relation to the incident, and earlier this week police released photos of a second suspect, who has now been identified.

McRoberts says the "extraordinary response" from Kiwis shows there is no tolerance for this kind of incident in New Zealand.

"I think the public response shows this sort of stuff won't be tolerated and I'm happy now to let justice take its course," he said, quoted by Newshub.

McRoberts and his partner Paula Penfold posted on social media asking for help identifying the suspect.

Multiple New Zealand celebrities, including Benee and Six60 band members, helped spread the word.

"What happened at Western Springs went completely against the vibe the band is celebrated for, and the great time had by thousands of others," McRoberts added.

The police investigation into the assault is ongoing.