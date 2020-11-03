Mike McRoberts calls for information after daughter assaulted at Six60 concert

MediaWorks presenter Mike McRoberts wants people to contact the police after his daughter was assaulted at a Six60 concert earlier this year. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Mike McRoberts has confirmed his daughter was one of two victims of assault at a Six60 concert.

The MediaWorks presenter posted on Twitter calling for the public to contact police if they had any information about the incident. McRoberts' 18-year-old daughter Maia was one of two people seriously assaulted at the concert on February 22 at Western Springs earlier this year.

"I'd really appreciate any help with this, one of the two young people assaulted was my daughter. Please share, and if you have any information please call the police," he wrote.

Yesterday police released footage of a man they want to identify after two young people were seriously assaulted at a Six60 concert in Auckland earlier this year.

They have published two profiles of a concertgoer hoping someone will be able to identify the mystery man regarded as "a person of interest" in relation to the incident that took place at Western Springs Stadium on February 22.

Police want to identify a man who was at February's six60 concert at Auckland's Western Springs Stadium. Photo / Police

It's the second man wanted in relation to the attack during the sell-out concert.

One man has already been arrested in Dargaville in April and charged with causing injury with intent to injure, and assault with intent to injure.

A post on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page said they were confident someone would recognise the male, pictured front and side on.

Anyone able to identify him was asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 200223/7751 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through private message on Facebook.