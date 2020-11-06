US actress Lori Loughlin could be released from prison soon

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston. Photo / Getty Images

Lori Loughlin could be released from prison before Christmas.

The "Full House" star is serving a two-month sentence at Dublin Federal Prison in Northern California for her role in the US college admissions scandal, and although she's due to be released from prison on December 27, she could go home before then.

December 27 falls on a Sunday, and the Bureau of Prisons states that they "may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday".

Usually, that would mean Lori would be released on the Friday, which is December 25, but because that is also Christmas Day, she could be let out earlier, on Thursday, December 24.

Lori, 56, was sentenced to jail, had to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery, when she offered to pay a $500,000 bribe to the University of Southern California to ensure her two daughters - Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli - were offered places at the school.

Mossimo Giannulli - Lori's husband, with whom she has her daughters - also received five months in jail, as well as a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of service for his part in the scheme.

Felicity Huffman has completed her sentence for her part. The 57-year-old actress previously apologised for her behaviour, admitting there was no excuse for her attempt to cheat the exam system.

"There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologise again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions" she said.

"And I especially want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children."