The Crown's warning at start of episodes on Princess Diana's bulimia battle

The newest season of The Crown will show Princes Diana's battle with bulimia. Photo / Getty Images

As the latest season of The Crown nears, there are scenes which are so shocking Netflix has put warnings at the start of the episodes.

In the fourth season of the royal drama, Princess Diana develops an eating disorder after getting engaged to the Prince of Wales.

As her marriage to Prince Charles crumbles, Diana, played by Emma Corrin, 24, is seen violently vomiting into a toilet on multiple occasions.

The warning is at the beginning of three of 10 episodes, which cover the period from 1979 to 1990.

"The following episode includes scenes of an eating disorder which some viewers may find troubling. Viewers' discretion is required."

A TV insider said told The Sun: "This is an unprecedented move by the creators of the drama. After all, it has previously featured scenes of war, a suicide bid, and will even include a terrorist attack in the new series.

"But they have never chosen to issue a warning over these potentially disturbing images. It's a reflection of how explicit the imagery is and how sensitively they are treating it."

During the fourth season, Diana is seen growing increasingly lonely and miserable after moving into Buckingham Palace before her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles.

This is the first season of The Crown in which the Princess of Wales will appear. Photo / Netflix

In the troubling scenes, Princess Diana will also be seen gorging on puddings before going into the bathroom and turning on taps to mask the sound of her being sick.

The disturbing moments will also feature in two more episodes, including one where Charles flies into a jealous rage after the Princess of Wales proves more popular than him during their time in Australia.

The Prince and Princess of Wales married in 1981. Photo / Getty Images

"The Crown producers worked closely with the eating disorder charity, BEAT, to ensure that their portrayal of Princess Diana's bulimia was both accurate to the disorder and sensitively handled" A Netflix spokeswoman told The Sun.

"When viewers watch the series on Netflix they will see warning cards at the beginning of the episodes giving details of how to seek help if required."