BBC journalist under investigation over 'unethical' Princess Diana interview

New evidence suggests journalist Martin Bashir may have used "unethical" tactics to get Diana to agree to the interview. Photo / BBC via Getty Images

The explosive BBC interview leading to Diana's tragic claim about her failed marriage "there were three of us in that marriage" is now being investigated by the broadcaster, according to Page Six.

Journalist Martin Bashir's interview with Princess Diana aired in 1995, but now 25 years later, new evidence suggests the reporter may have used unethical tactics to get her to do the interview, according to Deadline.

It's alleged that Bashir, now 57 and a religion editor for BBC News, used forged bank statements among other methods to convince her to take part - and now the investigation into his conduct is being hampered by the fact that he's seriously ill with coronavirus.

The BBC apologised to Diana's brother Charles Spencer after he brought the evidence to light, admitting that Bashir showed him doctored bank statements altered by a staff graphic designer.

Spencer alleged that the journalist told his late sister "fantastical stories to win her trust". showing him fake bank records that are said to have helped land the interview.

Spencer also claimed he found a letter from Bashir addressed to him that mentioned rumours of an affair between Charles and the family's nanny.

Diana was reportedly seriously worried at that time that she was being watched and that her staff were leaking information about her. And Bashir's "evidence" is said to have given her confidence to do the interview, a year after her split with Charles.

In the interview, Diana said, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," referring to Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Just weeks after the interview aired, Charles and Diana began divorce proceedings.

"Suggesting that mocked-up documents were genuine was wrong then and it's wrong now; the BBC of today is happy to apologise for this. The BBC's editorial processes are now even tougher and this would not happen today," the BBC said in a statement to the New York Post.

"The BBC's records say that the Princess of Wales said she hadn't seen the mocked-up documents and they had played no part in her decision to take part in the interview."

But now the BBC says it will investigate the evidence.

"The BBC has apologised. We are happy to repeat that apology. And while this was a quarter of a century ago, we absolutely will investigate – robustly and fairly – substantive new information," a spokesperson told Deadline.

"We have asked Earl Spencer to share further information with the BBC.

"Unfortunately, we are hampered at the moment by the simple fact that we are unable to discuss any of this with Martin Bashir, as he is seriously unwell. When he is well, we will of course hold an investigation into these new issues."