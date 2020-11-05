Royal Family 'disappointed' as Harry and Meghan cancel UK Christmas trip due to Covid

Harry and Meghan won't be joining the Queen for Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

The royal family were "looking forward to catching up" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over Christmas.

The loved-up couple - who married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 - were planning to return to the UK with their 17-month-old son Archie over Christmas, but they've abandoned those plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Everyone was so looking forward to catching up with them, as well as Archie.

"They're looking forward to making the most of things regardless."

The Duke and Duchess relocated to California earlier this year after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

And their hopes of returning to Britain to spend time with family have been disturbed by the pandemic, which has led to the introduction of travel restrictions.

The couple announced their decision to step down as senior royals in January, revealing they'd decided to relocate after "many months of reflection and internal discussions".

They explained in a statement at the time: "We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

The rest of the royal family haven't seen Archie since November 2019. Photo / Getty Images

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

However, the couple also insisted they were set to divide their time between the UK and North America.

Their statement added: "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."