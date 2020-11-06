US election: John Legend sledges Trump as Biden takes lead in Georgia

John Legend plays the piano during a drive-in get out the vote rally featuring Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia. Photo / AP

John Legend has celebrated Georgia's sensational flip to blue by posting a clip of him singing the iconic Willie Nelson song Georgia on My Mind on twitter.

Wife Chrissy Teigen also shared the video – and revealed her husband had "been waiting to post this for 5 hours".

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

He has been waiting to post this for 5 hours https://t.co/vIz2bNkkCW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2020

The couple are both staunchly anti-Trump and pro-Biden, so it's no surprise they would be excited after the Democratic hopeful finally took the lead in Georgia shortly before 9pm AEDT.

It's a huge blow for President Trump, because not only has Georgia been a Republican state since 1992, if Biden goes on to win the entire state – and retain the close state of Arizona – if will be mathematically impossible for Trump to hold onto the presidency.

Throughout the presidential race and Trump's four years in the White House, Legend and his wife have been vocal on social media, calling out the President and other Republicans.

The pair even said they would leave the US if Donald Trump was re-elected for another four years.

In September, Legend hinted that he and his wife Teigen might pack up their family and move from their home state of California.

The couple campaigned for Biden in Philadelphia said they are "exhausted" by Trump, calling his leadership "embarrassing".

"Every once in a while you think about it," Legend said of leaving the US.

"We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave.

"But I don't know what one's supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.

"At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you'd have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights.

"If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning," he said.