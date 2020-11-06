US election: How John McCain helped seal Donald Trump's fate in Arizona

Out of America's 15 battleground states, it should have been a safe bet that Donald Trump would win the 11 electoral votes up for grabs in Arizona.

The state, in the nation's southwest, has only once been called for a Democratic candidate since 1952 – Bill Clinton, in 1996.

But the constant attacks from the President on one man – the late Senator John McCain – may have contributed to a huge backlash in Arizona that will not only see it flip blue for Joe Biden, but secure Trump's electoral loss.

As Fox News and The Associated Press called the state for Biden, the fury of Trump's supporters was quickly turned toward McCain's widow Cindy, who endorsed Biden back in September and, in the words of conservative Mark Levin, "helped cost us Arizona".

Conservatism would be so much better off without “principled” conservatives like Cindy McCain. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 4, 2020

Congratulations Cindy McCain. You helped cost us Arizona. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 4, 2020

And for those who believe that “revenge is a dish best served cold,” Cindy McCain played a major role in making sure that Trump lost Arizona, home state of her beloved husband, an American hero. What must John McCain be thinking as he looks down and watches this happen tonight? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 4, 2020

Joe Biden is the first Democrat in 24 years to win Arizona. I’d like to imagine it as John McCain getting the last laugh. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 4, 2020

The hostility goes back to the 2016 campaign, when Trump disparaged the Arizona Senator, by declaring McCain was "not a war hero" for serving in the Vietnam War.

"He's not a war hero," Trump said of McCain in 2015.

"He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

During a Republican Veterans for Biden-Harris panel, Cindy McCain said that in the months leading up to Trump's election: "I listened to him denigrate my husband, and then denigrate my husband again while [John] was on his death bed."

Never forget Trump’s attacks on John McCain and other POW. #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/izvpHX536j — Republicans for Joe Biden 🇺🇸 (@RepsForBiden) November 3, 2020

Biden has been a longtime friend of the McCain family, bonding not only as the parents of children who have served in the military, but also over glioblastoma – the aggressive brain cancer that killed Biden's son Beau three years before McCain succumbed to the same disease.

"Now more than ever," Cindy McCain said in the Biden campaign's first TV ad, "we need a president who puts service before self."

Cindy McCain in a Joe Biden Ad “Joe is a president who will respect the sacrifices made by our service members & their families, a president who will honor our fallen heroes.”Joe will always fight for the American people just like John McCain did.” pic.twitter.com/j4OM7OpSAt — Matt Leeds (@Mleeds2048) November 5, 2020

McCain said Biden would "always fight for the American people, just like John did".

Hours after Trump addressed the yesterday to claim the election had been stolen from him, John McCain's 2008 concession speech went viral.

McCain, who lost his presidential run against former President Barack Obama 12 years ago, began his speech by congratulating Obama on his presidency and asking his supporters to respect the will of the people.

I feel this is much needed right now.



John McCain gave a moving concession speech after losing to Obama in 2008.



This is a reflection of many of the Republicans I personally know. I won't EVER label a party. #LetsComeTogether pic.twitter.com/c6CyUEo8Z8 — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) November 6, 2020

John McCain died in August, 2018.

Barack Obama delivered a stirring eulogy in his honour.