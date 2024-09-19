Steve Bodnar created the “tinkler sprinkler” to stop pubgoers. Photo / 9News

A Sydney homeowner has created a bold contraption to stop pubgoers from urinating in his driveway.

Steve Bodnar’s driveway in Charing Cross is an enticing spot for punters to relieve themselves.

Situated between two local pubs, the driveway has attracted hundreds of desperate revellers over the years.

And while Bodnar has tried many ways to deter them, nothing seems to have worked.

That was until he created the “tinkler sprinkler”.