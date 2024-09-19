The “tinkler sprinkler” is an automatic sprinkler system that is activated by a motion sensor when a person enters the driveway.
“They’ll arrive here in an Uber and stop here and then urinate ... and leave all their beer cans here,” he told A Current Affair.
“The chain didn’t work, the cameras didn’t work, the lights didn’t work... the licensing police, the publican, the licensees, the precinct committee.
“I thought the only way I can do this is to maybe wet them.”
As soon as someone enters the space, bright lights turn on before the sprinkler is activated.
Punters get the shock of their lives before their pants come down.
CCTV footage has captured the hilarious reaction from punters who flee from the scene before relieving themselves.
“It’s completely stopped it,” Bodnar said.
The system cost Bodnar a few thousand dollars; however, he said it had been worth every penny.
