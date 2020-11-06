US election: Steve Bannon banned from social media after calling for beheadings

Steve Bannon on his podcast. Photo / War Room Pandemic

WARNING: Distressing content

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has been suspended on Twitter after a horrific segment on his podcast where he called for beheadings as a "warning" to federal officials.

Speaking on his podcast earlier today, Bannon said he wanted to go "back to the old times of Tudor England" where it would've been acceptable for the heads of adversaries to be put on pikes outside the White House.

Bannon, who served as the White House's chief strategist for the first seven months of Donald Trump's first term, called on the President to start his second term by firing the two federal officials.

"The second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci," he said.

"Now I actually want to go a step farther but I realise the President is a kind-hearted man and a good man.

"I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I'd put the heads on pikes, right, I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats.

"You either get with the programme or you're gone – time to stop playing games. Blow it all up, put Ric Grenell today as the interim head of the FBI, that'll light them up, right."

Steve Bannon calls for Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray to be beheaded "as a warning to federal bureaucrats"@youtube prohibits "inciting others to commit violent acts against individuals"



https://t.co/OECKxxQSzX pic.twitter.com/zBHimpUZT5 — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) November 5, 2020

Bannon's co-host Jack Maxey then referenced the anniversary of a hanging in Philadelphia.

"You know what Steve, just yesterday there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia, these were Quaker businessmen who had cohabited if you will with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia," Maxey said.

"These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors."

"That's how you won the revolution," Bannon replied.

"No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn't some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war."

Bannon's Twitter for @WarRoomPandemic was suspended earlier today. Twitter said the account had violated its code of conduct.

YouTube and Facebook are yet to follow suit.