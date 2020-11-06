US Election: Twitter praises TV networks for honest headlines during Trump's speech

President Donald Trump spoke at the White House. Photo / AP

While Donald Trump spoke for the first time since US election night, Twitter erupted, praising major networks for their honest headlines.

During and after the President's speech, Twitter users flooded the social media platform with their top choices of headlines which appeared on screen while the President was giving his speech.

Some of those praised were major US networks like CNN and Fox News.

I am LIVING for these CNN headlines pic.twitter.com/CdsKo9vSJ9 — rachael says COUNT EVERY VOTE 🌿 (@rachaelbitch) November 5, 2020

whoever is writing cnn’s headlines deserves a raise pic.twitter.com/NdSF41Fo1q — eleanor (@snitchery) November 6, 2020

Someone please give the @CNN employee making these headers a pay raise pic.twitter.com/affiYQLCLI — Joe Maring (@JoeMaring1) November 5, 2020

During CNN's live stream of his speech, a headline read: "Without any evidence, Trump says he's being cheated."

"Trump complains that mail-in votes are being counted," another headline read.

A fox news headline read: "Trump alleges fraud, attempts to "rig" election."

Major US networks also choose to cut away from Trump mid-speech.

NBC, CBS and ABC News all cut away from the President's first speech after election night, during which he declared: "If you count the legal votes, I easily win."

CNN and Fox News carried the full remarks.

A gobsmacked CNN reporter Anderson Cooper called the current President an "obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun".

Cooper: That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun... pic.twitter.com/0s9x0OqjjH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020

"That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over," Cooper said after Trump's Thursday evening press conference.

"He just hasn't accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country."