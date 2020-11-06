Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US election: The rise and fall of the 'Stop the Steal' Facebook group

7 minutes to read

Protesters attended a #StoptheSteal rally at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg on Thursday. Photo / Gabriela Bhaskar, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Sheera Frenkel

In its short life span, it was one of the fastest growing groups in Facebook's history and a hub for those trying to delegitimise the election.

The first post in the new Facebook group that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.