Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US election: The polls underestimated Trump - again. Nobody agrees on why

8 minutes to read

Workers in Detroit counted absentee ballots. Michigan was won by President Trump in 2016 after years of the state voting for Democratic candidates. Photo / Brittany Greeson, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Giovanni Russonello

No matter who ends up winning, the industry failed to fully account for the missteps that led it to miscalculate Donald J. Trump's support four years ago.

As the results rolled in Tuesday night, so

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.