A prepare-to-leave warning has been issued for the Lakeland area where more than 300 people reside. Photo / 123rf

A large, fast-moving bush fire is threatening homes in Queensland’s Far North with residents warned to get ready to leave.

The bush fire at Lakeland, nearly 250km north of Cairns, began on Friday with crews battling to contain the blaze.

The large and fast-moving fire has not been contained and on Monday it was tracking along the Mulligan Highway travelling towards Peninsula Developmental Rd.

The Queensland Fire Department warned conditions could worsen quickly despite six crews working to contain the fire.