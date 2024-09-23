However, Honie followed through on his chilling threat and broke into their house and violently slashed his mother-in-law’s throat four times ear to ear.

During the murder, three of Benn’s granddaughters were in the house, including Honie’s own daughter.

According to police, Honie had also sexually abused one of Benn’s granddaughters immediately after murdering his mother-in-law.

Claudia Benn was murdered by her son-in-law in 1998. She tried to defend herself but was killed in front of our granddaughters.

He was sentenced to death in 1999 by lethal injection after being convicted of aggravated murder, burglary, object rape, and forcible sodomy.

During his 26-year stay on death row, Honie tried on multiple occasions to have the death penalty overturned.

He claimed his lawyers failed to adequately defend him, the prosecutors were racially motivated, and that he suffered from foetal alcohol syndrome and brain damage from a fall as a teen.

His bid failed, and his death warrant was signed on June 10.

Killer’s last words, meal before death

Just two days before his execution he admitted “I’m a monster”.

Reflecting on his crimes and emotional state, he said, “The only thing that kept me going all these years, the only thing I know 100 per cent, this would never happen if I was in my right mind … I make no excuses.”

Benn’s niece Sarah Azulem said despite his remorse that “he deserves an eye for an eye”.

The morning of his execution Honie spent the majority of his time with his daughter, who was only 2 when he murdered her grandmother.

He also spent time with his parents before his final meal.

Honie spent the day with his family and ate a last meal of cheeseburger, fries and a milkshake.

In his final hours, he was “gracious and appreciative” to staff who checked on his mental health.

At 12.03am he uttered his final words, saying “change is possible” and that “if it needs to be done [his execution] for them to heal, let’s do this”.

“If they tell you can’t change, don’t listen to them.

“To all my brothers and sisters in here, continue to change. I love you all. Take care.”







