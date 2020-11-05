Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US election: Biden appears to hold edge in key votes Left to be counted

7 minutes to read

A pile of ballots in the Luzerne County Government Centre in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Photo / Robert Nickelsberg, The New York Timeslea

New York Times
By: Nate Cohn

The tabulations continue in the states too close to call, but some things are becoming clearer.

Joe Biden looks to be on the cusp of winning the presidential election. Here's a look at where the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.