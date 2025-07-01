“Aircraft movement rates have been reduced this morning,” they said.
“We are continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust operations throughout the day as appropriate.”
Sydney commuters have also warned of possible delays on the city’s rail network because of the severe weather.
“Severe weather is predicted to impact the east coast of NSW tomorrow. If you’re travelling on Sydney Trains or NSW TrainLink services, please ensure you take additional care on your journey and plan your trip before travelling,” a spokesperson said in a post to X.
The flights chaos comes only a day after Sydney Airport released a report predicting the upcoming school holidays would be the busiest on record for international travel, with millions of passengers expected to travel through the airport this week alone.
“Sydney Airport is gearing up for a bumper school holiday period, with almost 2.6 million passengers expected to travel through the terminals between Monday, June 30 to Sunday, July 20, 2025,” the report read.