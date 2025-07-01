The post was captioned: “Neither of the major parties has been successful so far in addressing this issue”.

In his repost, Musk wrote: “They just pretend to be two parties. It’s just one uniparty in reality.”

His rant followed an earlier post on X in which he referred to the Republicans as the “Porky Pig Party”.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!

“Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people,” he said.

Musk and Trump fallout

The tech billionaire has long voiced his concern at the bill, clashing with the US President in a spectacular public falling out in June.

Musk, who stepped down as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) at the end of May, has called the bill a “disgusting abomination” for increasing the national debt.

Independent analysts have warned that the bill’s spending cuts were not balanced by tax breaks, meaning it would add more than US$2 trillion ($3.2t) to the national debt during the next decade.

Trump has claimed his former “first buddy” is upset because the bill meant the end of tax breaks for electric vehicles, which would cost his company billions.

During their war of words, Musk claimed that the President was named in the Epstein files, a term that has colloquially come to describe the classified intelligence the US holds on the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He later apologised.

He also called for Trump to be impeached and continued his threat of creating a rival political party.

Taking aim at the Freedom Caucus, considered to be the most conservative caucus in the House, he said: “How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?”

Lawmakers are rushing to pass the bill, which is pivotal to Trump’s presidency, before his self-imposed deadline of July 4.