Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Billionaire refers to Republicans as the ‘porky pig party’ in latest tirade

By Connor Stringer
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Elon Musk has threatened to unseat Republican senators who support Donald Trump's budget reconciliation bill. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk has threatened to unseat Republican senators who support Donald Trump's budget reconciliation bill. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk has threatened to use his enormous wealth to topple Republican senators who vote for United States President Donald Trump’s flagship “big, beautiful bill”.

Musk, the world’s richest man, vowed to ensure lawmakers lose their seat at the next election in his latest tirade against Trump’s proposed budget reconciliation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World