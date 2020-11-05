Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US election: A vote that flew in the face of fear itself

10 minutes to read

A flag at a polling station in Columbus, Ohio. Photo / Maddie McGarvey, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Dan Barry

On an Election Day in the midst of a devastating pandemic and a clash of competing visions of America, anxiety was the great uniter, and motivator.

Struggling through one of the most devastating years in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.