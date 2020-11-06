Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

US election: After a big Trump win, 'it's really hard to argue Florida is a true swing state'

8 minutes to read

Trump won his adopted home state of Florida again. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Nicholas Casey and Patricia Mazzei

The president's victory in his adopted home state has Democrats once again worrying about their future electoral prospects.

Cliff Gephart, the co-owner of a Trump-themed coffee shop called Conservative Grounds, looked across the guns mounted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.