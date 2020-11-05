Website of the Year

US election: Fox's Arizona call for Biden flipped the mood at Trump headquarters

Trump early Wednesday morning before speaking to a crowd at the White House. He baselessly attacked the election results as a "fraud on the American public." Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman

The Fox News decision left the president fuming, and his team complaining. Then he began casting aspersions on other states' vote counts.

With Florida looking red early on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump and his

