Zachariah Brice (3) and brother William (6) died in a fire at the grandparents' home in Virginia.

A 6-year-old US boy died protecting his younger brother from a house fire, curling himself over the 3-year-old to try to save him.

Both William Brice and his young sibling Zachariah died in the fire at their grandparents’ home in Clifton, Virginia, on April 10.

WUSA9 reports that the fire started when the boys’ parents were at work, their mother accompanied by their 13-year-old brother.

William and Zachariah were home with their 8-year-old brother and grandparents.

When father James Brice heard about the fire he raced home, learning his parents and 8-year-old son had escaped but that his youngest boys did not make it out.

Emergency services recovered the boys and restarted their hearts but the pair never recovered and died together in hospital four days later.

‘That was his character’

Firefighters told James Brice and his wife Reina that they found William covering Zachariah.

The parents told WUSA9 that this detail came as no surprise.

“We knew that was his character and we knew how smart he was and fast and strong he was. If he wanted to leave the house he could have but we believe he saw his brother in trouble and he went back to protect him,” James Brice said.

William and Zachariah Brice had an unbreakable bond.

He said his boys’ bond was unbreakable.

“They just loved each other and everybody. They just lit up every room they went in. They didn’t know any strangers. They were always giving hugs, high fives and telling people they loved them.”

‘Brothers together until the end’

The brothers will now save lives, with their organs being donated.

“Their hearts are hopefully gonna go on and the recipients are going to be able to have those big hearts in them,” James Brice said.

An “honour walk” was performed at the Children’s National Hospital as William and Zachariah were wheeled to surgery.

“It was very important to this family for the boys and brothers to be together. So what was really incredible is they were able to be in the operating room around the same time, so that they could save lives together. They were able to have this honour walk together. Brothers together until the end and their legacy lives on,” said Jecoliah Daniels, a spokesperson for Infinite Legacy, a non-profit organisation that promotes organ and tissue donation.

“By these parents making this selfless and courageous decision on behalf of their sons they are going to save lives and help other families find that hope. We also believe this will be healing and comforting to them as a family to know that Zachariah and William live on.”

James Brice said his family’s experience offered an important lesson.

“Here today it could be gone tomorrow. Enjoy each moment, tell your kids, tell your family you love them,” he said.