Ganesh Raj and Mike van de Elzen from Eat Well For Less New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

So, how do we do it? Van de Elzen shares five ways he thinks every Kiwi can save on their grocery bill right now.

Make a plan

It doesn’t need to be for that whole week; it could just be for that day. But make a plan when you go to the supermarket and write it down. Say, “Tonight for dinner, we’re going to have chicken stir-fry. So, what goes in the chicken stir-fry? I’m going to need chicken, I’m gonna need some vegetables and I’m gonna need some egg noodles.” Tick it off and walk out of the supermarket.

Buy in season

Don’t go into a supermarket in winter and say, “I’m gonna make a capsicum harissa”, and you get to the supermarket and capsicums are $9 each, but you’ve still got it in your mind that you want to make that capsicum harissa. Be flexible in what you want to make. Go to wherever you get your produce from and go, “What’s in season right now?” It’s going to be front and centre, and it’s going to be on special.

Buying in season is key to saving money. Photo / 123rf

Be mindful of snacks

Try to take out as many snacks from your pantry as you can. If it’s in the pantry, it’s going to be eaten. Definitely have snacks, but just have some nachos, some potato chips, some cashews, or some nuts, and just leave it there. Don’t go overboard, where you open the pantry and it’s a whole candy store because the kids are just going to go for them and before you know it, you’re spending more money on snacks than you are on the main meals themselves.

Add in a vegetarian night

Even if you just do it once a week, say, “Right, tonight we’re going to go vegetarian and we’re going to make a cauliflower curry and we’re going to serve that on some rice and make a little cucumber raita to go with it”.

Meat is expensive; lamb is expensive, beef is expensive and so is fish. So, start treating it as expensive and cut the portion size down. If you’re going to have a piece of Scotch for dinner, maybe go, “I’m going to have 150g of it instead of this massive big wad, or half a side of Scotch”. Try shopping more in the vegetable and lentil arena – add some cheeses, such as paneer, and keep the proteins to a minimum.

Packed with nutrients and kind on your wallet, beans, peas and lentils might be the most underrated foods on your plate. Photo / 123rf

Where possible, don’t take your kids to the supermarket

Leave the kids at home, because they are going to tug at you. They’re going to say, “Dad, Mum, can I please have this? Just this one time.” And before you know it, half the trolley is full of stuff that you didn’t intend to go to the supermarket for.

So leave the kids at home, write a list, make a plan, shop in season and try and go vegetarian here and there.

