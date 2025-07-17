Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Eat Well for Less: Chef Mike Van de Elzen reveals 5 ways to save on your groceries in New Zealand

Jenni Mortimer
By
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Don't take your kids. Mike Van De Elzen shares tips to save on grocery bills in the new season of Eat Well For Less. Video / Dean Purcell

With the cost of living front of mind for many New Zealanders it can feel harder than ever to eat healthy on a budget in 2025.

Supermarket shopping can be an anxiety-inducing task as prices continue to increase on items once essential to a Kiwi diet.

At the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save