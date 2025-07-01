“These schemes target and steal from US companies and are designed to evade sanctions and fund the North Korean regime’s illicit programmes, including its weapons programmes,” Assistant Attorney General John Eisenberg said.
US Attorney Leah Foley said the “threat posed by [North Korean] operatives is both real and immediate”.
“Thousands of North Korean cyber operatives have been trained and deployed by the regime to blend into the global digital workforce and systematically target US companies,” Foley said.
In response to its nationals being named, China’s foreign ministry said it would “safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens”.
“China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorised by the UN Security Council,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
