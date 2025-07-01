North Korean workers allegedly stole sensitive information, including US military technology, from more than 100 companies. Photo / Getty Images

The United States says it has taken down a network that allegedly helped North Koreans obtain remote IT work with companies to raise millions of dollars in funds for the sanctioned country’s weapons programme.

US national Zhenxing Wang of New Jersey has been arrested and six Chinese nationals and two Taiwan citizens have been indicted for their alleged roles in the scheme, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wang and his co-conspirators are accused in an indictment of helping North Koreans obtain remote information technology work with US companies that generated more than US$5 million ($8.2m) in revenue.

The Justice Department said the defendants compromised the identities of more than 80 US individuals to obtain remote IT jobs at more than 100 US companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.

The remote North Korean workers received regular salary payments and in some cases stole sensitive employer information such as export-controlled US military technology and virtual currency, it said.