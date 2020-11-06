Nicky Minaj makes 'difficult decision' to raise her child without a nanny

Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Nicki Minaj hasn't hired a nanny to help her look after her son.

The 37-year-old rapper recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and although people keep telling her she should think about hiring help for her little one, she has so far chosen not to, because she thinks it's a "difficult decision" to make.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "why nicki can't be a normal celebrity and get a nanny. girl i miss you [sic]."

Nicki responded: "Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho. [sic]."

The "Anaconda" hitmaker shared the first picture of her baby son on social media in late October, where she also marked her one-year wedding anniversary with her husband.

Nicki wrote at the time: "Happy Anniversary, my love."

The couple's baby was born five weeks ago, and Nicki - who hasn't publicly revealed her son's name - subtly confirmed she had welcomed a baby boy when she thanked those who had sent their well-wishes following his birth, including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and Winnie Harlow.

She wrote: "Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me.

"I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world [sic]."

Nicki revealed her pregnancy back in July with a series of Instagram posts showing off her baby bump, one of which was captioned "#preggers".

The "Chun Li" rapper first sparked speculation about her pregnancy in May after discussing her food cravings and feelings of "nausea".

Nicki listed the bizarre food combinations she had been cooking up, and said that while she had not been throwing up, she felt sick and had been going to the toilet more often than usual.

When one fan asked her if she had been cooking anything in recent weeks, she said: "Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn't come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow [sic]."