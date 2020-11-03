Johnny Depp determined to sue Amber Heard in US courts despite losing UK libel case

Johnny Depp is to pursue Amber Heard for libel in the US courts over her claims he was violently abusive, despite a High Court judge ruling that a newspaper description of him as a "wife beater" was "substantially true".

The Hollywood actor has made it clear he will continue to sue his former wife over an article she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she called herself the survivor of domestic abuse.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star's US lawyer, Benjamin Chew, told the Telegraph: "Mr. Depp absolutely plans to move forward with the case in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County."

Actress Amber Heard pictured at the High Court in London in July. Photo / AP

The move raises the prospect of another bruising court battle for Depp as he tries to restore his now shattered reputation.

Depp had decided to sue the Sun newspaper in the British courts – ahead of his case against Heard in the US – over a 2018 article that alleged he was violent towards her.

On Monday, Justice Nicol threw out the defamation claim against the Sun's publisher NGN, ruling that the newspaper had proved that what was in the article to be "substantially true".

He concluded that Heard had suffered a litany of incidents of "terrifying" domestic violence, physical fights and drug abuse that left her "in fear of her life".

But Depp has apparently decided it is worth gambling on another court case in an attempt to salvage his career and public image.

Many observers argue Depp will find it difficult, if not impossible, to repair his reputation following Justice Nicol's damning 129-page ruling.

There are now calls for film studios and advertisers to cut their ties with Depp following the finding that he had assaulted Heard on a number of occasions.

But JK Rowling, the author and producer of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Warner Bros. movie franchise, refused to comment on whether Mr Depp should continue to appear in the Harry Potter spin-offs on Wednesday.

Warner Bros also kept tight-lipped about the actor's future status. Dior, which endorses Mr Depp as the front-man for its Sauvage perfume for men advertising campaign, also refused to comment.

This came despite leading UK women's groups calling for the entertainment industry to cut its ties with perpetrators of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp has alleged that Amber Heard's article cost him the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. Photo / AP

The End Violence Against Women coalition said: "The outcome of this libel case has shone a spotlight on the ways powerful use the law to shield themselves from being held to account for their behaviour. We now need those who provide the platform for these men – be them film producers, sports club owners or advertising executives – to take a stand in the name of ending violence against women and girls, and stop employing men who have hurt women.

"We need everyone around these men to stop tolerating abusive behaviour towards women and girls, and the excuses that are made for it."

Nicki Norman, acting chief executive at Women's Aid, said: "The Depp verdict is likely to have an impact on his future employability, because film companies may not want to be associated with an abusive man. Abusers need to understand the implications of their behaviour."

Heard's Washington Post article did not refer to Depp directly. Depp claims that the 34-year-old actress "is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator".

Depp, 57, also alleges that the article cost him the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

He now faces paying more than $4.49 million in separate legal costs as part of the US court case, on top of the estimated $9 million legal bill he will pay as a result of his defeat in the High Court.

The Sun's costs over the course of the 16-day libel trial, which Depp will have to pay, are understood to be in the region of £2 million ($3.9 million), while his own is closer to £3 million ($5.84 million).

The actor is seeking $50 million ($74.8 million) in damages from his former wife over her Washington post article, and while he is unlikely to win such a sum, even a fraction of that amount could cover the costs of both the UK and US trials.