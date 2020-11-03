Johnny Depp libel case: Amber Heard vilified on social media despite being exonerated by British court

During the case, Amber Heard needed a police escort to enter the High Court in London and private security once inside the Royal Courts of Justice. Photo / AP

US actress Amber Heard has been vilified on social media despite a High Court judgment in the UK that she was a victim of domestic violence who had feared for her life.

Domestic violence charities condemned messages posted on Twitter, which gave fans of her former husband, actor Johnny Depp, a platform to continue vitriolic attacks.

During the court case, Heard had needed a police escort to enter the High Court in London and private security once inside the Royal Courts of Justice.

Fans of Depp had shouted insults at her, and a van had even been hired with the slogan "Ditch the Witch" emblazoned on its side.

Heard suffered an outpouring of abusive comments on Twitter on Monday (Tuesday NZT).

Users ignored Justice Nicol's ruling and continued to make false allegations against the actress, including claims that she was the abuser in the relationship. They also accused the judge of corruption.

Women's Aid, one of the biggest domestic violence charities in the UK, said it was "shocked" to see a victim of abuse "vindicated" in court continue to be attacked on social media.

Nicki Norman, the Women's Aid acting chief executive, said: "Johnny Depp lost his libel case against The Sun over claims he abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

"Despite Heard being called as a witness in the libel case, and despite her being vindicated by the judge's detailed and careful verdict, social media is filled with hate-filled comments directed towards Heard. It is shocking to see such abuse directed towards a survivor.

Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London on July 28. Photo / AP

"We know from survivors how hard it is to disclose abuse and how fearful they are of not being believed."

Refuge, the UK's other major national domestic abuse charity, said it hoped the verdict in the libel trial sends "a very powerful message" and added that it "stands in solidarity" with Heard.

Campaigners have been highly critical of Depp, accusing him of using his wealth and power as a Hollywood A-list celebrity to try to "silence" his ex-wife and prevent her airing her allegations in public. Depp is bringing a separate libel action against her in the US.

During the trial, Heard made claims of brutal violence and the judge found that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence outlined in court did occur.

Lisa King, of Refuge, said: "Every single survivor of domestic abuse should be listened to and should be heard. No survivor should ever have her voice silenced.

"A common tactic used by perpetrators of domestic abuse is to repeatedly tell victims that no one will believe them – and to use power and control to try and silence them.

"What we have seen today is that power, fame and financial resources cannot be used to silence women. That is a welcome message for survivors of domestic abuse around the world."