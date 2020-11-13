Dominic West's wife Catherine denies marriage ending after Lily James controversy

Catherine Fitzgerald has stood by her husband Dominic West after accusations of infidelity. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine Fitzgerald has addressed rumours her marriage to Dominic West is over, after her husband was spotted kissing actress Lily James.

She spoke to a reporter from MailOnline, assuring the world the couple were not splitting up.

In October, the couple had made a statement to reporters outside their home days after the pictures of West and James were published. West was reportedly not wearing his wedding ring in the pictures.

Now Fitzgerald has addressed the rumours she plans to leave West once again.

"We're fine, thank you very much. Things are okay between us. We don't need any advice from anyone, thank you."

Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGerald make a statement to press outside their Cotswolds home in October. Photo / Getty Images

Reports had previously speculated Fitzgerald was planning to split from her husband of 10 years after West admitted he had feelings for James.

"Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily," the source told The Sun.

"At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it's become obvious it was more than that. Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It's a huge thing to be coming to terms with."

"She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn't think there is a way past this."

Dominic West and Lily James were papped kissing and cuddling, sparking rumours of West having an affair with the Mamma Mia 2 actress. Photo / Getty Images

It appears West and Fitzgerald are determined to keep their marriage strong despite the rumours of infidelity.

"Yes, Catherine was devastated and humiliated by the pictures of Dom with Lily. And it's well documented and clear what his views on infidelity are," an unnamed source identified as a close friend of Catherine told the Daily Mail.

"They've got a lovely family and she wants to do everything she can to keep it together."

In the wake of the controversy surrounding West, an interview resurfaced where he implied women should be more understanding of affairs.

"I think women should be more indulgent of affairs. I really do. It's daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn't it?"

"Everyone should turn a blind eye to men's behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over," he told The Affair actor told The Evening Standard in 2015.