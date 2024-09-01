“And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries. I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films.”

Brad Pitt and George Clooney take their seats at the premiere of #Wolfs at the Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/OhX8RN3eGz — Variety (@Variety) September 1, 2024

His comments came during a discussion about Apple’s decision not to give Wolfs a wide theatrical release in the US, People reports. Instead, the tech giant opted to give the film a limited run in select theatres for a week before making it available on Apple’s streaming service — a call Clooney branded “a bummer”.

“Yes, we wanted it to be released [in theatres],” he said.

“When I did The Boys in the Boat, we did it for MGM, and then it ended up being for Amazon and we didn’t get a foreign release at all, which was a surprise. There are elements of this that we are figuring out. You guys are all in this too. We’re all in this industry and we’re trying to find our way post Covid and everything else, and so there’s some bumps along the way,” he reiterated.

“It is a bummer, of course, but on the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film and we are getting a release in a few hundred theatres, so we’re getting a release. But yeah, it would’ve been nice if we were to have a wide release.”

Brad Pitt and George Clooney in Wolfs.

Described as an action-comedy, the film follows two professional fixers and “lone wolves” who are assigned to cover up the same high-profile crime, forcing them to work together. Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan, Poorna Jagannathan and Austin Abrams.

The co-stars also serve as producers through their respective production companies; Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

It’s not the first time Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, have appeared together on the silver screen. The dynamic duo and long-time co-stars famously appeared together in the Ocean’s heist franchise, including Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007). They then starred in 2008′s Burn After Reading, and Pitt had a small role in Clooney’s directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, in 2002. The two also acted alongside each other in the 2012 play, 8.

The pair recently spoke about their friendship to GQ, revealing they “check in on each other every once in a while” between in-person reunions.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Clooney told the outlet. “We also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay.”

“I know he’s got my back. I got his back,” Pitt added, noting the two have been through “so much life at this point and so many twists and curves and turns”.

In September 2022, it was rumoured Clooney, Pitt and Matt Damon would be reuniting for another instalment of the hit Ocean’s series, then 15 years after the last film was released.

According to the Sun, Ocean’s 14 had been on the cards for some time, however, “the timing was off and their jam-packed schedules meant that it was just not possible”, a source claimed at the time.

“Finally, the right team for the job has come together in a bid to make it a huge success and the main stars thought it would be good fun to revisit,” the source said.

Also at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, Clooney spoke out about the impact his New York Times July op-ed, “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee”, may have had on the upcoming election and US politics more broadly.

“I’ve never had to answer this question, so I might as well here,” said Clooney, when a reporter asked him about the op-ed during a Wolfs news conference.

Clooney’s public stance as one of President Joe Biden’s biggest supporters and fundraisers in Hollywood was seen as a major influence on Biden leaving the race in July and endorsing Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate.

George Clooney has words of praise for President Joe Biden. The actor was asked at the press conference for his and Brad Pitt’s upcoming film “Wolfs” what he thought the impact of his viral New York Times Op-ed was where he urged President Biden to step aside. pic.twitter.com/YfPzspa858 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 1, 2024

“The person who should be applauded is the President, who did the most selfless thing that anyone’s done since George Washington,” Clooney continued.

“What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who — you know, it’s very hard to let go of power. We know that. We’ve seen it all around the world. And for someone to say, ‘I think there’s a better way forward’. All the credit goes to him … And all the rest of it will be long gone and forgotten.”

Wolfs will be available to stream in New Zealand on Apple TV+ from September 28.