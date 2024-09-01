George Clooney and Brad Pitt on the set of Wolfs in New York City last year. Photo / Getty Images
The actor has hit back at claims he and his co-star cashed in hefty $50m-plus cheques for their upcoming movie.
George Clooney has rejected reports he and Brad Pitt each received a staggering $56 million (US$35m) payday to star in their latest film, Wolfs.
Citing several sources, a recent article by the New York Times claimed the A-listers were each paid “more than [US]$35m” to appear in the project, which will be available to stream in New Zealand from September 28.
Speaking alongside Pitt before the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday (local time), Clooney bluntly rejected the claims, noting such rumours were “terrible” for the industry because they set unrealistic and unattainable expectations.
“[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported,” Clooney said, as stated by People.
His comments came during a discussion about Apple’s decision not to give Wolfs a wide theatrical release in the US, People reports. Instead, the tech giant opted to give the film a limited run in select theatres for a week before making it available on Apple’s streaming service — a call Clooney branded “a bummer”.
“Yes, we wanted it to be released [in theatres],” he said.
“When I did The Boys in the Boat, we did it for MGM, and then it ended up being for Amazon and we didn’t get a foreign release at all, which was a surprise. There are elements of this that we are figuring out. You guys are all in this too. We’re all in this industry and we’re trying to find our way post Covid and everything else, and so there’s some bumps along the way,” he reiterated.
“It is a bummer, of course, but on the other hand, a lot of people are going to see the film and we are getting a release in a few hundred theatres, so we’re getting a release. But yeah, it would’ve been nice if we were to have a wide release.”
Described as an action-comedy, the film follows two professional fixers and “lone wolves” who are assigned to cover up the same high-profile crime, forcing them to work together. Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan, Poorna Jagannathan and Austin Abrams.
The co-stars also serve as producers through their respective production companies; Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.
It’s not the first time Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, have appeared together on the silver screen. The dynamic duo and long-time co-stars famously appeared together in the Ocean’s heist franchise, including Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007). They then starred in 2008′s Burn After Reading, and Pitt had a small role in Clooney’s directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, in 2002. The two also acted alongside each other in the 2012 play, 8.
The pair recently spoke about their friendship to GQ, revealing they “check in on each other every once in a while” between in-person reunions.
“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Clooney told the outlet. “We also check in on each other every once in a while, which is an important part of this. Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody’s okay.”
“I know he’s got my back. I got his back,” Pitt added, noting the two have been through “so much life at this point and so many twists and curves and turns”.
George Clooney has words of praise for President Joe Biden. The actor was asked at the press conference for his and Brad Pitt’s upcoming film “Wolfs” what he thought the impact of his viral New York Times Op-ed was where he urged President Biden to step aside. pic.twitter.com/YfPzspa858
“The person who should be applauded is the President, who did the most selfless thing that anyone’s done since George Washington,” Clooney continued.
“What should be remembered is the selfless act of someone who — you know, it’s very hard to let go of power. We know that. We’ve seen it all around the world. And for someone to say, ‘I think there’s a better way forward’. All the credit goes to him … And all the rest of it will be long gone and forgotten.”