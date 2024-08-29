Angelina Jolie has made an emotional confession at the Venice Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images
Angelina Jolie has seemingly hinted at some of the difficult emotions she has been dealing with since her divorce from Brad Pitt.
While the actors have kept mostly tight-lipped about the personal fallout of their divorce in 2016, it appears the Maleficent star has hinted at some of the more intense emotions she has felt in the years since.
During an appearance at the Venice Film Festival this week, which Pitt is also attending, Jolie sat down for a panel discussion about her upcoming film, Maria, based on the opera singer Maria Callas. She said she has been experiencing “despair” and “pain.”
When speaking about her taste in music, Daily Mail reported that she explained, “I was more of a punk, and I loved all music, but I probably listened to The Clash more than most.
“As I have gotten older I have listened to classical music and opera. I think I still love the music I did when I was younger, I would still listen to The Clash.
“But I think when you have felt a certain level of despair, of pain, of love at a certain point there are only certain sounds that can match that feeling and to me the immensity of the feeling encapsulated in the sounds of opera - there is nothing like it.
“That feeling that would move all of us if we were to hear it would be the only sound that would explain that pain, so I have leant more towards it now.”
She also spoke about her career’s more recent years, which have taken a backseat since her divorce.
“To be honest I have needed to be home more with my family these last years,” she told media, explaining that it has made her “more grateful to be at the film festival this week”.
It’s unclear when Jolie’s film, directed by Pablo Larrain, will be available to New Zealand viewers. However, Variety has reported that Netflix has acquired the rights to distribute the movie in the US.
The A-lister spent seven months training her singing voice for the film.
Jolie and Pitt first met in 2004 while filming their iconic spy movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
Many rumours swirled about a potential romantic relationship at the time of filming; however, they initially denied all speculation, as Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston.
By January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced their separation due to “irreconcilable differences”, and in July, the two co-stars were seen holidaying together in Kenya.
Six months later, the couple adopted Maddox and Zahara and announced they were expecting their first biological child - it came just three months after Pitt’s divorce from the Friends actress was finalised.
In the following 10 years, the couple welcomed Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, adopted Pax and got married. However, in 2016, things took a turn, and Jolie filed for divorce from her husband, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Eight years after the filing, the former couple remain in each other’s lives due to a constant string of legal battles, including a custody battle and Jolie’s alleged breach of contract after she sold her shares of their Chateau Miraval winery and estate, reportedly without telling Pitt.