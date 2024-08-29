“As I have gotten older I have listened to classical music and opera. I think I still love the music I did when I was younger, I would still listen to The Clash.

“But I think when you have felt a certain level of despair, of pain, of love at a certain point there are only certain sounds that can match that feeling and to me the immensity of the feeling encapsulated in the sounds of opera - there is nothing like it.

“That feeling that would move all of us if we were to hear it would be the only sound that would explain that pain, so I have leant more towards it now.”

She also spoke about her career’s more recent years, which have taken a backseat since her divorce.

(L to R) Shiloh, Zahara, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox. Photo / Getty Images

“To be honest I have needed to be home more with my family these last years,” she told media, explaining that it has made her “more grateful to be at the film festival this week”.

It’s unclear when Jolie’s film, directed by Pablo Larrain, will be available to New Zealand viewers. However, Variety has reported that Netflix has acquired the rights to distribute the movie in the US.

The A-lister spent seven months training her singing voice for the film.

Jolie and Pitt first met in 2004 while filming their iconic spy movie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The former couple were together for almost two decades. Photo / Getty Images

Many rumours swirled about a potential romantic relationship at the time of filming; however, they initially denied all speculation, as Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston.

By January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced their separation due to “irreconcilable differences”, and in July, the two co-stars were seen holidaying together in Kenya.

Six months later, the couple adopted Maddox and Zahara and announced they were expecting their first biological child - it came just three months after Pitt’s divorce from the Friends actress was finalised.

In the following 10 years, the couple welcomed Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, adopted Pax and got married. However, in 2016, things took a turn, and Jolie filed for divorce from her husband, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

It would soon become known the catalyst for their divorce was the highly publicised private jet trip in which Pitt allegedly hit his then-wife.

Brad Pitt reportedly has little to do with his children now. Photo / Getty Images

Eight years after the filing, the former couple remain in each other’s lives due to a constant string of legal battles, including a custody battle and Jolie’s alleged breach of contract after she sold her shares of their Chateau Miraval winery and estate, reportedly without telling Pitt.

Pitt’s children appear to have taken their mother’s side in the divorce with Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne all dropping their father’s last name.