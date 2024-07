Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, had six children over their 12-year relationship: their adopted children Maddox, 22, Pax, and Zahara, 19, and their biological children Shiloh, 18, Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Jolie is the primary carer of their children and has custody rights over the younger twins, but the ex-couple’s custody agreement allows Pitt to continue seeing them.

It is unclear if Pitt or any other family members have joined Jolie in the hospital as she visits her son.

It follows claims the Fight Club actor has “virtually no contact” with his children who are legally adults, but he’s still able to visit their younger twins, Knox and Vivienne.

“He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,” the source told People.

“[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

Brad Pitt reportedly had little to do with his children. Photo / Getty Images

The actor has been busy on set shooting the new film F1 (due to be released in 2025) in locations throughout Europe and North America, and Jolie has remained in Los Angeles to look after the children.

Meanwhile, Pitt’s children seem to be distancing themselves from him over recent years, adding fuel to the rumour mill fire.

After turning 18 last month, Shiloh filed legal paperwork to drop her father’s last name, choosing to go by the name “Shiloh Jolie”.