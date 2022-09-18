Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon promoting Ocean's 13 in 2007. Photo / Getty Images

The Hollywood trifecta that is George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt is rumoured to finally be reuniting for another instalment of their hit Ocean's series - 15 years since the last film was released.

According to The Sun, Ocean's 14 has been on the cards for some time but "the timing was off and their jam-packed schedules meant that it was just not possible", claims a source.

"Finally the right team for the job has come together in a bid to make it a huge success and the main stars thought it would be good fun to revisit," they said of the popular franchise.

Fans will recall the very first film, Ocean's 11, which saw Clooney star as Danny Ocean, a lover scorned who plotted a $160 million heist with Pitt and Damon. The target was Ocean's ex-wife Tess' (Julia Roberts) new lover, a casino owner played by Andy Garcia.

Released in 2001, the film was a box office smash hit, bringing in US$450 million.

Two sequels followed as well as an all-female cast spin-off, Ocean's Eight, in 2018.

According to the Daily Mail, previous plans for Ocean's 14 were parked early on when cast member Bernie Mac - who played Frank Catton - died in 2008.

Cast member Don Cheadle has been reported as saying: 'We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, "No, we don't want to do it."'

Last year in an interview with Good Morning America, Matt Damon said ultimately the decision had to be made by the franchise's director, Steven Soderbergh.

"It would always be up to Steven Soderbergh if there was a story," Damon said.

"We have lost a couple of our members, so we would have to figure it out, we are a depleted gang now," he said, referring to Carl Reiner, who played Saul Bloom, who died in 2020 aged 98.