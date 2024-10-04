Brad Pitt and George Clooney double act keeps tired plot on track

Lone wolves: Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Photo / supplied

Yes, the spelling in the title Wolfs isn’t right. It may be a joke about the action-comedy’s two lead characters – New York underworld fixers played by George Clooney and Brad Pitt – not identifying as a plural. Both are called in to clean up a mess involving a posh hotel penthouse, a panicking district attorney (Amy Ryan), and the body of a young man requiring removal. Both think they are the only man for the job. They are lone-wolf individuals who don’t work in packs. Except, as the joke is often made in this, the unnamed, unacquainted duo seem to be much the same guy, with the same wardrobe, doing much the same stuff with the same skills, working the same night shift.

This is the first time Clooney and Pitt have buddied up since the Ocean’s trilogy, a franchise which relied on their guy-to-guy chemistry. And just as Clooney’s previous starring role, Ticket to Paradise, recoupled him with his Ocean’s love interest, Julia Roberts, his reunion with Pitt is its selling point. Ironically, though, it’s not for cinema tickets but streamer subscriptions, after a token big-screen release in the US.

Judged alongside most star vehicles debuting on video platforms, Wolfs is definitely a cut above. There is moderate amusement offered by the bickering pair as professional rivalry turns into teamwork after they find the corpse (Austin Abrams) isn’t dead and that he’s carrying valuable contraband in his backpack that best be delivered to the gangsters expecting it.

The film, written and directed by Jon Watts who directed the three Tom Holland Spider-Man films, has a story that’s a throwback to forgotten 80s action comedies, and not just because of a soundtrack saturated by Sade songs.

It does offer diverting action, like a chase involving the very revived dead guy across hazardous heights, which is quite Spidey and ultimately pointless. If its central caper runs out of steam, the Clooney-Pitt double act gives Wolfs enough spark to stay tuned for the next twist, if little to remember it by afterwards.

Rating out of five: ★★★

Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts, is streaming on Apple TV+



