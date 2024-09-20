Advertisement
Entertainment

Why an inspirational teacher movie is the film the world needs right now

By Sarah Watt
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read
Eugenio Derbez as Sergio Juárez in Radical: A charismatic pied piper. Photo / Supplied

The heart-warming, true-story Mexican classroom drama Radical is the inspirational tale of Sergio Juárez (Eugenio Derbez), a teacher who moves to an impoverished, crime-ridden border town. There, he injects his own brand of optimism and

Save

