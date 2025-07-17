Redundancy can be a devastating experience and those going through it need space to process and express their feelings as honestly as possible. Photo / Getty Images

Is this the worst thing you can say to someone who’s just been made redundant?

Redundancy can be a devastating experience and those going through it need space to process and express their feelings as honestly as possible. Photo / Getty Images

Being made redundant at any age is rarely a positive experience, with reactions ranging through shock, sadness, anger and grief, says clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland.

“Everybody reacts differently, there’s no right way to experience it. It can be a lot like grief, with a real sense of loss and that can be through any number of things – loss of money and financial stability, loss of purpose, or the loss of friends and colleagues.”

The CEO of Wellington-based Umbrella Wellbeing, Sutherland says it can be even more distressing for older people because they’re likely to have responsibilities that make it more difficult to find other options than if they were single, in their 20s and flatting.

“That’s not to say it’s easy for younger people, but if you have a high mortgage or are providing for a family, it can have a devastating impact that can really rock your whole foundation. Also, when you’re older, you’re also likely to be in the prime of your career having spent 20 or 30 years building up skills and expertise, and then all of a sudden you’re feeling like you’re not needed or valued.”

Sutherland says among clients he’s seen, those who have lost public-sector jobs have expressed concerns about projects they’ve been working on for months or years. Having to abandon that investment in a piece of work can knock a person’s sense of purpose. Then there are the implications of their departure – fewer people left to do the work.

He agrees older workers can hear mixed messages about redundancy. On the one hand, they might be told it’s never too late to reinvent yourself. On the other, there’s societal stigma about age. Sutherland wonders if age-related bias is partly financially driven, with experienced staff tending to be more expensive. “I think the best advice is to show up and show them how good you are and emphasise your strengths and wisdom. Sadly, it may mean settling for a lower salary.”

Dougal Sutherland: Older workers get mixed messages about job loss and next steps. Photo / Supplied

There’s no one right way to react to or cope with redundancy, a point Sutherland stresses, saying accepting the feelings that come with it are vital to processing it. That goes for those supporting family, friends or colleagues who have lost jobs.

“One of the worst things you can say is that it could be exciting and the start of something else because that can be very invalidating. You want to give someone space to express what they are feeling.”

Redundancy can also lead to feelings of not being in control of life. Sutherland suggests trying to focus on what you can control, and it can help to first think about how you want to get through this period. He acknowledges that won’t suddenly make life rosy and wonderful, but it might provide a plan on how to move forward. So does trying to keep some structure in your days.

As hard as it might be, try not to take it personally, especially when job hunting. Sutherland talks of highly qualified people applying for jobs and not getting an interview, only to receive an email reply that more than 300 people had applied for the role. “That sort of information can be intimidating, but it can also help to depersonalise the situation. You had a one-in-300 chance.”

When people feel under threat, they tend to look for threat when it’s not there. “Keep a wide sense of perspective. You’re still a hardworking, good person who’s found themselves in a rotten situation.”

And what of those who say redundancy was the best thing that ever happened to them?

“In my experience, there are people like that, but that usually comes later.”

To read more about redundancy, see ‘I just want to work: The reality of life after redundancy.