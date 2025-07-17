Advertisement
Listener

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: David Seymour denies playing ‘race card’ in UN stoush is ‘identity politics’

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour: Playing identity politics? Photo / Hagen Hopkins

New Zealand’s most famous Māori rights activist says the United Nations has “munted” his mana by claiming his Regulatory Standards Bill attacks indigenous rights. David Seymour said a UN special rapporteur had no right to say his bill was “stink” for Māori because the rapporteur wasn’t Māori and he is,

