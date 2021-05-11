Website of the Year

Custard pies
Recipes

Custard pies

Quick Read

This custard pie recipe makes about 36 mini-muffin pan pies or six 12cm pies

Neenish tarts
Recipes

Neenish tarts

2 minutes to read

For a real sweet treat, neenish tarts are simply the best

Eccles cakes
Recipes

Eccles cakes

2 minutes to read

The recipe for Eccles cakes is old and simple - currants and mixed peel make up the ...

Lemon melting moments
Recipes

Lemon melting moments

Quick Read

We all love these classic cookies, but this lemon curd-inspired filling makes them ...

Swiss apple cake
Recipes

Swiss apple cake

2 minutes to read

This original cake recipe was given to me by Sydney-based chef Dietmar Sawyere – ...

Queen Louise slice
Recipes

Queen Louise slice

Quick Read

Louise slice is made with berries and jam and covered with meringue to become a bit ...

Chocolate chip slice
Recipes

Chocolate chip slice

Quick Read

This chocolate chip slice is a particular favourite in our repertoire of slices

Gingernuts
Recipes

Gingernuts

Quick Read

Gingernuts are a Kiwi classic - best enjoyed with a hot cuppa