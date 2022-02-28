Apricot & blueberry tray bake

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Grease a 24 x 35cm baking dish, 10cm deep. Using hand-held beaters or a stand mixer, whisk the eggs, sugar and lemon zest together until creamy. Add the milk, lemon juice, flour and the 125g melted butter. Whisk briefly until smooth.

Transfer to the dish and smooth out the surface. Place the apricots and blueberries decoratively over the top.