Apricot & blueberry tray bake

Makes: 20-24

Ingredients

2eggs
250gwhite sugar, plus 1½ tsp extra
2 tspfinely grated lemon zest
320mlmilk
60mllemon juice
440gself-raising flour
125gsalted butter, melted, plus 40g extra
800gapricot halves, drained if tinned
180gblueberries, fresh or frozen
1 tspground cinnamon

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 160°C. Grease a 24 x 35cm baking dish, 10cm deep. Using hand-held beaters or a stand mixer, whisk the eggs, sugar and lemon zest together until creamy. Add the milk, lemon juice, flour and the 125g melted butter. Whisk briefly until smooth.
  2. Transfer to the dish and smooth out the surface. Place the apricots and blueberries decoratively over the top.
  3. Bake for 30 minutes, or until a metal skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and brush with the extra melted butter. Combine the extra sugar with the cinnamon and sprinkle over the top. Cut and serve straight from the tin.

Edited extract trom The Comfort Bake by Sally Wise, photography by Samuel Shelley. Murdoch Books RRP $42.99.

