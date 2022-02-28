Apricot & blueberry tray bake

Ingredients
|2
|eggs
|250g
|white sugar, plus 1½ tsp extra
|2 tsp
|finely grated lemon zest
|320ml
|milk
|60ml
|lemon juice
|440g
|self-raising flour
|125g
|salted butter, melted, plus 40g extra
|800g
|apricot halves, drained if tinned
|180g
|blueberries, fresh or frozen
|1 tsp
|ground cinnamon
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 160°C. Grease a 24 x 35cm baking dish, 10cm deep. Using hand-held beaters or a stand mixer, whisk the eggs, sugar and lemon zest together until creamy. Add the milk, lemon juice, flour and the 125g melted butter. Whisk briefly until smooth.
- Transfer to the dish and smooth out the surface. Place the apricots and blueberries decoratively over the top.
- Bake for 30 minutes, or until a metal skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and brush with the extra melted butter. Combine the extra sugar with the cinnamon and sprinkle over the top. Cut and serve straight from the tin.
Edited extract trom The Comfort Bake by Sally Wise, photography by Samuel Shelley. Murdoch Books RRP $42.99.