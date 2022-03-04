Voyager 2021 media awards
Weekend baking: Raspberry jam oat bars

Makes: 18
Kathy Paterson
By
Kathy Paterson

Food writer and stylist.

Ingredients

1 cupPlain flour (Main)
1 tspBaking powder
¼ tspBaking soda
1 tspGround cinnamon
1 pinchSalt
1 ⅓ cupsRolled oats (Main)
¾ cupSoft brown sugar
170 gCold butter, diced
1 largeEgg, lightly beaten
¾ cupJam, (Kathy used raspberry) (Main)

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 180C. Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper.
  2. Place the flour, baking powder, baking soda, ground cinnamon and a pinch of salt in a food processor and process for 10 seconds. Add the rolled oats and brown sugar. Add the diced butter and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Process until the mixture just begins to form large clumps.
  3. Tip mixture into a large bowl and using a fork, roughly mix in the egg.
  4. Place ¾ of the mixture into the base of the prepared tin and gently press so the mixture is even. Spread over the jam. Crumble over the remaining mixture to resemble a streusel topping.
  5. Place in the oven and bake for 35-40 minutes until well coloured and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and leave to cool before cutting into bars. Store once completely cold in an airtight container.

