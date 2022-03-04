Weekend baking: Raspberry jam oat bars

Heat the oven to 180C. Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper.

Place the flour, baking powder, baking soda, ground cinnamon and a pinch of salt in a food processor and process for 10 seconds. Add the rolled oats and brown sugar. Add the diced butter and process until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Process until the mixture just begins to form large clumps.

Tip mixture into a large bowl and using a fork, roughly mix in the egg.

Place ¾ of the mixture into the base of the prepared tin and gently press so the mixture is even. Spread over the jam. Crumble over the remaining mixture to resemble a streusel topping.