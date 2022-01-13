Classic Afghan biscuits

Ingredients
|200 g
|Butter, softened
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence/extract
|½ cup
|Cocoa powder, Dutch (Main)
|1 cup
|Flour
|1 ½ cups
|Cornflakes
Icing
|2 Tbsp
|Cocoa powder, Dutch
|2 cups
|Icing sugar
|2 tsp
|Butter, softened
|½ tsp
|Vanilla essence/extract
|1 splash
|Water, boiling
Directions
- Cream the butter (softened) with the vanilla and sugar until pale.
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease an oven tray or line with baking paper.
- Sift the flour with the cocoa. Fold the cornflakes into the butter mixture, then shape into rounds on a baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes then let cool.
- Sift the icing sugar with the cocoa. Add the butter and vanilla then stir in enough boiling water to make a smooth icing and ice the biscuits.
Chef's tip The quality of the cocoa can make a huge difference to the outcome of both the flavour of the biscuits and texture of the icing on the afghans. Take the time to find a pure cocoa product without additives. A small jar of the best quality cocoa you can afford may be pricey, but it's worth it to get such a delicious result.