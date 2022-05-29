Nadia Lim's sneaky brownie cake

Photo / Matt Queree

For the parents of young children, from newborn to school age, Nadia Lim's new cookbook "Yum!" will become an essential go-to for nutritious meals - backed by two of NZ's leading pediadiatric dietitians - that all the family will be eager to tuck into. This brownie cake being a perfect example.

Ingredients

½ cup neutral oil (eg grapeseed, canola, nut oil) 3 free-range eggs ¼ cup brown sugar 1 large, ripe banana, very well mashed 1 tsp vanilla essence or extract ½ tsp baking soda 1½ loosely packed cups combination of grated carrot, beetroot and/or courgette 1 cup plain flour (or ½ cup flour + ½ cup ground hazelnuts or almonds) ¼ cup cocoa powder

Directions

Preheat oven to 190°C and line a square 18–20cm baking dish or tin with baking paper.

In a large bowl, whisk oil, eggs, sugar, banana, vanilla and baking soda together.

In a separate bowl, toss grated veg with flour and cocoa.

Add flour–coated veg to wet mixture and stir until just combined. Do not overmix.

Spoon into lined dish, roughly smooth out the top and bake for 20 minutes or until the middle of the cake springs back when gently pressed in the middle. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for 5 minutes before removing. Cut into 16 pieces. Eat warm, or store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days, or freeze.