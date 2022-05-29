Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Nadia Lim's sneaky brownie cake

Makes: 16 pieces

Photo / Matt Queree

Nadia Lim
By
Nadia Lim

Food writer and author

For the parents of young children, from newborn to school age, Nadia Lim's new cookbook "Yum!" will become an essential go-to for nutritious meals - backed by two of NZ's leading pediadiatric dietitians - that all the family will be eager to tuck into. This brownie cake being a perfect example.

Ingredients

½ cupneutral oil (eg grapeseed, canola, nut oil)
3free-range eggs
¼ cupbrown sugar
1large, ripe banana, very well mashed
1 tspvanilla essence or extract
½ tspbaking soda
1½ loosely packed cupscombination of grated carrot, beetroot and/or courgette
1 cupplain flour (or ½ cup flour + ½ cup ground hazelnuts or almonds)
¼ cupcocoa powder

Directions

Preheat oven to 190°C and line a square 18–20cm baking dish or tin with baking paper.
In a large bowl, whisk oil, eggs, sugar, banana, vanilla and baking soda together.
In a separate bowl, toss grated veg with flour and cocoa.
Add flour–coated veg to wet mixture and stir until just combined. Do not overmix.
Spoon into lined dish, roughly smooth out the top and bake for 20 minutes or until the middle of the cake springs back when gently pressed in the middle. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for 5 minutes before removing. Cut into 16 pieces. Eat warm, or store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days, or freeze.

Collections you may like

Recipes supplied by